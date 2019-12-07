Unnao's rape victim family to get Rs 25 lakh compensation, house; trial at fast track court

Unnao: Yogi Adityanath-led government has announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Unnao's rape victim who died late on Friday (December 6) at Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi. The government has also announced that a fast track court will be set up for the speedy trial of the case.

Swami Prasad Maurya who visited the rape victim's family said on Saturday, ''Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to constitute a fast track court so that accused in the case are brought to justice at the earliest. The Chief Minister has decided to give Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the family of the deceased from the CM`s fund. The cheque will reach the victim's family by today evening."

The Uttar Pradesh government has also promised a house to the family of Unnao rape victim under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Several other political leaders across the political spectrum visited the victim's family including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, state minister Kamal Rani Varun and many more.

Maurya further ensured that the UP government will take every step possible to help the family of the victim and will ensure quick action against the culprits.

BJP MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj said that the name of Unnao has been maligned after the incident so he will make sure that none of the culprits gets spared.

Priyanka who also visited the rape victim family and expressed her grief over the incident. She further slammed the Adityanath government claiming that law and order in the state have deteriorated completely. "It is a failure of all of us that we could not give her justice. Socially, we are all guilty, but it also shows the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh," she said.

After there were reports of lathi-charge on Congress workers protesting against Unnao incident, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said, "You have seen the increase in violence across the country, lawlessness and atrocities against women. Every day, we read about some woman being raped, molested, thrashed."

According to sources, the UP Congress is also preparing for the proposed rally on December 14 in Delhi where the party wants maximum participation from the state.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party leader and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav sat on a 'dharna' outside the state Vidhan Sabha in protest against Unnao rape case. Akhilesh was accompanied by two senior ministers of his party - Naresh Uttam Patel and Rajendra Chaudhary in the dharna.

The Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze on Thursday by five men near her village when she on her way to a local court hearing in Uttar Pradesh. The rape victim had suffered over 90 per cent burn injuries.

The victim had filed a rape case in March 2019, which is under trial at a local court in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.