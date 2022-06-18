UP Board 10th Result 2022- Kanpur's Prince Patel tops high school result 2022; Girls outshine boys in overall performance
UP Board 10th 2022: UPMSP Class 10 result has been declared,check all the details and direct link here.
UP Board 10th 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the 2022 UP Board 10th result. The link to the Class 10 results has been activated at upresults.nic.in. The pass rate for the High School exam this year was 88.18 percent. The Class 10 Board Examinations were held from March 24 to April 13.
Prince Patel of Kanpur district has topped the UP 10th board exam 2022, the results of which were announced on Saturday at 2 p.m. Sanskriti Thakur of Moradabad and Kiran Kushwaha of Kanpur take the second and third places, respectively. While Thakur received 97.50 percent to finish second, Kushwaha received 97.50 percent. 22,22,745 students were declared passed out of a total of 25,20,634 registered candidates.
UP Class 10 Board Result 2022: Top 3 Rank Holders
- 97.67% for Prince Patel
- 97.50 percent for Sanskriti Thakur
- 97.50 percent for Kiran Kushwaha
UP Class 10 Board Result 2022: Direct link here to check your scorecards
UPMSP Result 2022: Here’s how to check scorecards
Step 1: Go to the Uttar Pradesh Education Board's official website, upresults.nic.in.
Step 2: On the website's homepage, click on the UP Board Result Class 10 and UP Board Result Class 12 link.
Step 3: To login, enter the exam credentials. The roll number or school code will be included in the information provided.
Step 4- The UP Board Class 10 and UP Board Class 12 Result will appear on the screen, along with the candidates' marks.
Step 5: The student must review their results and print them for future reference.
The UPMSP administered the UP board exam 2022 this year with a 30% reduced syllabus for both classes. However, a few questions from the deleted section were asked, for which students will receive bonus points.
