UP Board Class 10, 12 results: Yogi Adityanath govt to use this formula to evaluate students, check details

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government had scrapped Class 10, 12 board exams in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had informed that the state government’s committee will come up with a formula for allocating marks to the students of class 10, 12.

Even though the state government is yet to announce the formula officially, sources revealed that the committee has already come up with criteria to promote 56 lakh students of UP Board Class 10, 12.

The high-level committee of the UP Board has decided that for class 10, 50 percent of the marks obtained in class 9 and 50 percent of the marks obtained in class 10 pre-boards will be taken into consideration.

However, for class 12 marking, 50 percent of the class 10 result, 40 percent of the class 11th result and 10 percent of the class 12 pre-board result will be taken into consideration.

The draft of the formula developed by the committee will be submitted to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on June 20 for approval. Students need to note that the UP government is yet to make an official announcement.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had said, “on the formula for giving marks to students, a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Aradhana Shukla and the final decision will be taken and marks will be given on the basis of the panel's recommendations.”

He added, “This decision will help regularise the next academic session and the online classes for students of 11 can be started. Those getting promoted from class 12 will also be able to seek admissions in colleges.”

The state government had cancelled Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Class 12 board exams in view of the COVID-19 situation on June 3. The decision came after a meeting which was chaired by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in this regard.

