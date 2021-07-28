UP Board Class 10th, 12th exams 2021: Results to be declared soon, here are websites to check marks

New Delhi: The UP Board Class 10th and 12th results 2021 are likely to be announced soon as the Supreme Court order had directed the state boards to release the board results on or before July 31. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UP Board class 10 and 12 results on its official website upresults.nic.in.

Over 56 lakh students had registered themselves for the UP board examinations this year. A total of 29,94,312 students had registered for the UP board class 10 exams, which includes 29,74,487 institutional examinees and 19,825 private examinees.

More than 26.10 lakh students have enrolled themselves for the UP board class 12 examination. It includes 25,17,658 institutional examinees and 92,658 private examinees.

Here's how to check UP Board Class 10th and Class 12th results 2021 at upresults.nic.in

1. Once declared, candidates can visit the official website at upresults.nic.in.

2. Click on "UP Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination - 2021 Results" or "UP Board High School (Class X) Examination - 2021 Results".

3. Enter your roll number and school code.

4. Click on 'submit' and view your scorecard.

The results can also be checked on https://upmsp.edu.in and http://results.gov.in.

Earlier in 2020, more than 30.24 lakh students had registered for the UP Board High School Examination, of which, 23,09,802 has passed the exam. In UP Board Intermediate Examination 2020, over 25,86,300 students had registered and 18.54 lakh had cleared the examination.

