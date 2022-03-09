UP Board Exam Date 2022: UPMSP announces Class 10th, 12th date sheet at upmsp.edu.in - Check complete schedule here

UP Board Exam Date 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) on Tuesday (March 8, 2022) announced the date sheet of Class 10th and Class 12th. According to the timetable released on UPMSP's official website (https://upmsp.edu.in), the UP Board exams 2022 will begin from March 24.
While the Class 10th UP Board exams 2022 will be completed in 12 working days, the Class 12th UP Board exams 2022 will be held over 15 working days.
UP Board Exam Date 2022: Class 10th complete date sheet
- Hindi, Elementary Hindi - March 24
- Pali, Arabic, Persian, Music (Vocals) - March 25
- Home Science - March 26
- Drawing, Computer - March 28
- Sanskrit, Music (instrument) - March 29
- Commerce, Sewing - March 30
- Agriculture - March 31
- Science - April 4
- English new and old course - April 6
- Social Science - April 9
- Gujarati, Bangla, Marathi, Kannad, Malayalam, Tamil, Sindhi, Urdu, Punjabi - April 11
- Mathematics - April 12
UP Board Exam Date 2022: Class 12th complete exam schedule
- Defence Studies, Hindi/General Hindi - March 24
- Music (instrument and vocals), Dance - March 25
- Gujarati, Bangla, Marathi, Kannad, Malayalam, Tamil, Sindhi, Urdu, Punjabi, Accounting (new course) - March 26
- Geography, Home Science - March 28
- Drawing, Arts, Economics, Commerce, Geography (old course) - March 29
- Pali, Arabic, Persian, English new/old course - March 30
- Mathematics, Elementary Statistics (old course), History - March 31
- Psychology, Education, Biology, Mathematics - April 4
- Computer - April 6
- Economics, Physics - April 7
- Sanskrit - April 9
- Chemistry, Sociology - April 11
- Civics - April 12
UP Board Exams 2022: Over 51 lakh students registered in Class 10th and Class 12th
The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (UPSEC) has informed that a total of 27,81,654 students have registered for UP Board Class 10th Exams 2022 while 24,11,035 students have registered for UP Board Class 12th Exams 2022.
A total of 8,373 examination centres have been set up for the purpose and the students will have to appear for their examination at these centres.
Earlier in 2021, the Yogi Adityanath-led government had cancelled the two crucial examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
(With agency inputs)