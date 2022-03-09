UP Board Exam Date 2022: UPMSP announces Class 10th, 12th date sheet at upmsp.edu.in - Check complete schedule here

UP Board Exam Date 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) on Tuesday (March 8, 2022) announced the date sheet of Class 10th and Class 12th. According to the timetable released on UPMSP's official website (https://upmsp.edu.in), the UP Board exams 2022 will begin from March 24.

While the Class 10th UP Board exams 2022 will be completed in 12 working days, the Class 12th UP Board exams 2022 will be held over 15 working days.

UP Board Exam Date 2022: Class 10th complete date sheet

Hindi, Elementary Hindi - March 24

Pali, Arabic, Persian, Music (Vocals) - March 25

Home Science - March 26

Drawing, Computer - March 28

Sanskrit, Music (instrument) - March 29

Commerce, Sewing - March 30

Agriculture - March 31

Science - April 4

English new and old course - April 6

Social Science - April 9

Gujarati, Bangla, Marathi, Kannad, Malayalam, Tamil, Sindhi, Urdu, Punjabi - April 11

Mathematics - April 12

UP Board Exam Date 2022: Class 12th complete exam schedule

Defence Studies, Hindi/General Hindi - March 24

Music (instrument and vocals), Dance - March 25

Gujarati, Bangla, Marathi, Kannad, Malayalam, Tamil, Sindhi, Urdu, Punjabi, Accounting (new course) - March 26

Geography, Home Science - March 28

Drawing, Arts, Economics, Commerce, Geography (old course) - March 29

Pali, Arabic, Persian, English new/old course - March 30

Mathematics, Elementary Statistics (old course), History - March 31

Psychology, Education, Biology, Mathematics - April 4

Computer - April 6

Economics, Physics - April 7

Sanskrit - April 9

Chemistry, Sociology - April 11

Civics - April 12

UP Board Exams 2022: Over 51 lakh students registered in Class 10th and Class 12th

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (UPSEC) has informed that a total of 27,81,654 students have registered for UP Board Class 10th Exams 2022 while 24,11,035 students have registered for UP Board Class 12th Exams 2022.

A total of 8,373 examination centres have been set up for the purpose and the students will have to appear for their examination at these centres.

Earlier in 2021, the Yogi Adityanath-led government had cancelled the two crucial examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV