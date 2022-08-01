UP Board releases full exam schedule on upmsp.edu.in; Class 10, 12 board exams 2023 on THIS date
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad or UP Board will conduct the Class 10, 12th board exams in March 2023 and practical tests for board exams will be held from February 16 to February 28, 2023.
UP Board Exams 2023: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) or UP Board released the academic calendar for the 2022-23 session. Uttar Pradesh Board has released the schedule for all the exams to be conducted in session 2022-23. As per the released schedule, the monthly test consisting of subjective questions will be conducted in the last week of August 2022 while the Class 10 and 12 UP board exams will be conducted in the month of March 2023.
UP Board Half Yearly Exams 2022-23
According to the UPMSP, the practical tests of Half Yearly Exams will be conducted in the last week of September, while the Half Yearly Exam written tests will be held in the 2nd and 3rd week of October 2022.
UP Board Monthly Tests
Monthly tests consisting of subjective questions will be conducted in the month of August and November while monthly tests with MCQ-based question papers will be held in the month of December.
UP Board Class 10th, 12th Pre-Board Exams
The practical tests for Pre-Board examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be held in the third week of January 2023 and the written tests will be conducted from February 1 to Feb 15, 2023. Official Notification Here
UP Board Exams 2023
UP Board practical exams for Class 10 and 12 will be conducted from February 16 to February 28, 2023. Class 10th, 12th UP board exams will be held in the month of March.
Annual exams for Class 9 and Class 11
UP Board will conduct the annual exams for Classes 9th and 12th form February 16 to February 28, 2023. As per the UP Board's instructions, schools will complete the course for the academic session 2022-23 till January 20, 2023.
