Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Indian Navy Agniveer MR Recruitment 2022 application date is extended Candidates interested in applying for Indian Navy recruitment 20222 can apply till August 1, 2022. Indian Navy Agniveer MR recruitment 2022 registrations were scheduled to sum up on July 30 but as per the official update on the website, candidates can apply till August 1, 2022. The application process commenced on July 25. The recruitment drive aims to fill 200 Navy Agniveer MR posts, out of which 40 vacancies are for the female candidates. Applicants both male and female who are unmarried, have passed Class 10 and are born on or between December 1, 1999 to May 31, 2005 can apply.

Registration Status

MR Entry#AgniveerRecruitment2022



Total 3,69,454 applications received including 32,130 women aspirants....



Submission date extended to 01 Aug 22.



Hurry! Register at https://t.co/5hHlk1pGeg@indiannavy pic.twitter.com/2DyWAekD0o — IN (@IndiannavyMedia) July 30, 2022

ALSO READ: JEE Main 2022 session 2 Answer key likely to release on THIS DATE

As per the Indian Navy Agniveer Age Limit, candidates should be between 17.5 -21 years on the day of enrolment. Upper age relaxation up to 23 years has been given to Agniveer 2022 batch only.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Here is how you can apply

- Visit the website – joinindiannavy.gov.in

- Then click on the link Navy Agniveer MR

- Register yourselves if you have not

- Then login by entering the credentails

- Pay the fees

- Click on submit

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

- The selection process begins with shortlisting of candidates on the basis of the aggregate percentage obtained in the qualifying examination (Class 10th).

- Then, shortlisted candidates will be issued call-up letters for written examination and PFT.

- Aadhar card is a mandatory document for the written examination/ PFT.

- Merit list will be prepared based on performance in written examination, subject to qualification in Physical Fitness Test.

Candidates who want to apply for the Agniveer MR post can visit the official website of the Indian Navy--joinindiannavy.gov.in and apply. Under this recruitment drive, the Indian Navy offered 200 MR posts for three disciplines: Chef (MR), Steward (MR), and Hygienist (MR).