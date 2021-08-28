UP breaches 30 lakh-mark in single day vaccination, highest by any State in India

Lucknow: In record-breaking progress, Uttar Pradesh has crossed an important landmark of 7- crore vaccinations on Saturday. In a momentous feat, breaking its own record, UP administered more than 30 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses on August 27, the highest ever in a day by any State.

In just 11 days, Uttar Pradesh administered One crore doses and with this impressive pace of COVID vaccination, it became ‘the top state’ with the largest population in the country. Uttar Pradesh reported 30,00,680 doses, in a mega vaccination campaign for Covid-19 conducted on August 27.

Earlier, on August 3, UP gave around 29.5 lakh doses of vaccine against Covid-19 which was also an all-time high record in single-day coverage.

While India hit the one-crore mark on Friday logging its highest ever daily vaccination figure, Uttar Pradesh led the way by contributing around 30 percent to the national record.



According to the experts, it is a significant step by the UP government that will play a significant role in restricting mortality and severe disease when the probable third Covid wave strikes the state.

On August 17, the state crossed the milestone of administering 6-crore doses. Soaring high on vaccination, the state has achieved the target of vaccinating one crore people in merely 11 days, which is a kind of record in itself. It is noteworthy that in the same month,on August 3, UP crossed the 5 crore mark too.

So far, over 5,90,16,053 have received their first doses while over 1,11,43,560 are fully vaccinated in the state.

On the contrary, Maharashtra lags behind with 5.64 crore doses delivered so far. The vaccination numbers in Rajasthan stand at 4.23 crore, West Bengal has vaccinated around 3.86 crore people, in Tamil Nadu only 3.08 crore vaccine doses have been given and Kerala has vaccinated only 2.77 crores of its population.

Aggressive Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of the Uttar Pradesh Government for containment and management of the pandemic, along with T3 and adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour.

Ensuring that no section is left under this massive vaccination campaign, the Chief Minister has instructed the officials to cover each and everyone in getting their doses in a hassle-free manner.

The state-wide launch of the cluster model for the Covid-19 vaccination drive has made the task easy, equitable, and seamless by eliminating crucial roadblocks like transport and the digital divide.