The latest UP bypoll election results have brought out two significant messages that highlight why it is still nearly impossible for opposition parties to halt the triumph of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP has achieved its most remarkable performance yet in Maharashtra, paving the way for the formation of a government with a substantial majority, under the Mahayuti alliance. This is seen as a significant political win for the party, which is now in a stronger position to govern the state. In today's episode of DNA, Zee News explains, how BJP managed to win highest number of seats through its key agendas.

Yogi Adityanath’s Victory in Uttar Pradesh By-Elections

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emerged victorious in the by-elections, a major test for his leadership. Contrary to predictions, Yogi surpassed all expectations and led the BJP to an overwhelming win, effectively crushing the Samajwadi Party's (SP) hopes of a resurgence. The victory was a testament to how the ideological appeal of Hindutva reached deep into the hearts of the electorate.

Yogi Adityanath’s Win is a Triumph of Hindutva

Yogi's success in the Uttar Pradesh by-elections is not just a win for the BJP; it is a victory for Hindutva, the ideological pillar that Yogi has embraced and promoted throughout his tenure. His leadership has taken Hindutva ideals directly to the people, consolidating Hindu votes and neutralizing the opposition's political strategies. This victory is also a direct response to critics who had suggested that his grip on the state was weakening. The by-election results have firmly established Yogi as the undisputed leader in Uttar Pradesh.

Kundarki Constituency

One of the most significant upsets occurred in Kundarki constituency, a region where the Muslim community makes up nearly 60% of the electorate. In previous elections, the Samajwadi Party (SP) had consistently won this seat, with Muslim candidates dominating the field. However, this time, despite 11 Muslim candidates standing in the race, BJP's Ramveer Singh clinched the seat with a massive margin of nearly one lakh votes. Yogi Adityanath had held two major rallies here, and his efforts proved decisive in flipping the results in BJP’s favor.

Ambedkarnagar’s Katthehari Seat

The Katthehari seat in Ambedkarnagar, previously won by Samajwadi Party’s Lalji Verma, also witnessed a significant change. Lalji Verma’s wife, Shobhavati Verma, was given the ticket this time, but BJP's Dharmaraj Nishad emerged victorious. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigned here three times, and his efforts once again proved instrumental in delivering a crucial win for the BJP.

Meerapur Constituency

In the Meerapur constituency, the election witnessed a dramatic and controversial situation. During the voting process, allegations surfaced that police used their uniforms and firearms to intimidate Muslim voters, preventing them from casting their ballots. However, counter-videos emerged, showing how police officers were pelted with stones by locals, turning the narrative around.

Despite the controversy, the results saw the BJP-backed National Lok Dal (NLD) candidate Mithilesh Pal emerging victorious, defeating Samajwadi Party's prominent candidate, Sumbul Rana. Meerapur, which has nearly 40% Muslim voters, posed a significant challenge for the BJP, but once again, Yogi Adityanath’s strategic campaigning made the difference.

Hindutva Agenda: The Key to BJP's Success

The results from these constituencies clearly illustrate that the Hindutva agenda, led by Yogi Adityanath, played a central role in BJP's victory. In all three key seats—Kundarki, Katthehari, and Meerapur—the Hindu vote consolidation, backed by Yogi’s leadership and campaigning, was critical.

The BJP’s ability to win even in Muslim-majority areas is a testament to how effectively the party's ideological message has resonated with the electorate.

The results of the Uttar Pradesh by-elections have not only bolstered Yogi Adityanath’s political stature but have also reasserted the strength of the BJP in the state