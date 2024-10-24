Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2810913https://zeenews.india.com/india/up-bypolls-all-india-bloc-candidates-to-fight-elections-on-cycle-symbol-says-akhilesh-yadav-2810913.html
NewsIndia
UP BYPOLLS

UP Bypolls: All INDIA Bloc Candidates To Fight Elections On 'Cycle' Symbol, Says Akhilesh Yadav

Speaking about the UP Bypolls, Akhilesh Yadav asserted that the coming election will be fought for the protection of the country's Constitution, peace, and the honour of "Pichchde (backwards), Dalit and Alpsankhyak (Minorities)."

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Oct 24, 2024, 06:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

UP Bypolls: All INDIA Bloc Candidates To Fight Elections On 'Cycle' Symbol, Says Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference, at party office in Lucknow on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

UP Bypolls: In a major announcement, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday that the candidates of the INDIA bloc are set to contest all nine seats in the upcoming bypolls on his party's election symbol, 'cycle.' He claimed that the opposition bloc's pursuit of victory, not any seat-sharing calculations, guided its decision.

"Congress and the Samajwadi Party are united and stand shoulder to shoulder for a big victory. The INDIA bloc is going to write a new chapter of victory in this by-election," Yadav said in a post on X. "With this unprecedented cooperation and support, every worker of 'INDIA bloc' on all nine assembly seats is filled with new energy with the resolve to win," he added.

Speaking about the UP Bypolls, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister asserted that the coming election will be fought for the protection of the country's Constitution, peace, and the honour of "Pichchde (backwards), Dalit and Alpsankhyak (Minorities)."

Bypolls will be held on November 13 on nine seats: Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Karhal (Mainpuri), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Ghaziabad, Majhawan (Mirzapur), Sishamau (Kanpur city), Khair (Aligarh), Phulpur (Prayagraj), and Kundarki (Moradabad).

Eight of these seats in the state fell vacant after their MLAs were elected as MPs in the Lok Sabha, while a bypoll was held on the Sisamau seat following the disqualification of SP MLA Irfan Solanki, who was convicted in a criminal case.

The Election Commission has announced a by-election on nine seats, leaving out Milkipur (Ayodhya). The last date for filing nominations is October 25. The counting of votes will take place on November 23. The SP has already declared its candidates from Karhal, Sisamau, Phulpur, Milkipur, Katehari, Majahawan, and Meerapur.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: SEBI Chief to Be Questioned by Public Accounts Committee
DNA Video
DNA: Has Congress Found Its ‘Indira’ in Priyanka Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath to Sell UP-Made Weapons to America
DNA Video
DNA: What Discussed Between Modi and Xi Jinping?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Lawrence Bishnoi’s Influence Growing in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MLA Files FIR Against Party Members in Bahraich Riot Case
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s Impact in Mumbai: Posters Send Strong Message
DNA Video
DNA: Will Lawrence Bishnoi become a politician?
DNA Video
DNA: INA Foundation Day - Honoring Netaji’s Legacy
DNA Video
DNA: Terror Attack in Kashmir: How Did It Happen?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK