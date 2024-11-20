The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday ordered the suspension of police personnel accused of violating election guidelines by checking voter IDs and Aadhaar cards and preventing voters from casting their ballots during the Uttar Pradesh bypolls. The action followed complaints, including a call for intervention by Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav.

Yadav urged the EC to suspend officers allegedly engaging in voter verification, citing video evidence. Responding swiftly, the EC instructed district election officers and superintendents of police to verify the complaints and take action. After confirming misconduct, the officers suspended the personnel involved.

Strict Warning from Chief Election Commissioner

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar issued firm instructions to ensure a fair voting process. He directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh and all district officials to take immediate action on complaints and update complainants through social media.

“No eligible voter should be prevented from voting, and any kind of biased attitude will not be tolerated,” Kumar said, emphasizing the EC’s zero-tolerance policy. He added that any violations should lead to strict penalties.

Action Triggered by Social Media Complaints

The SP had raised concerns on social media, alleging that certain communities were being stopped from voting in the ongoing bypolls. The EC acted promptly, instructing officials to address all such grievances and ensure transparency by tagging complainants in social media updates.

Voting in Nine Assembly Seats

Voting is currently underway in nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. The EC’s actions underscore its commitment to maintaining a fair and unbiased electoral process. The poll body continues to monitor the situation closely to ensure that no eligible voter faces obstacles at the polling booths.