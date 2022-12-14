topStoriesenglish
UP: Class 2 student dies after scuffle with classmates, probe ordered

The incident took place in Kishanpur village on Monday when a fight broke out between Shivam and some other students, details below.

  • A probe has been ordered into the death of a Class 2 student at a primary school
  • Station House Officer said that the "body has been sent for a forensic test"
  • Further action will be taken after the forensic report is received

Firozabad: A probe has been ordered into the death of a Class 2 student of a primary school in Uttar Pradesh`s Firozabad district who died following a fight with fellow students. The boy Shivam died on Tuesday after his classmates jumped on his chest during a fight. Shivam, 7, was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to internal injuries. The school administration is being questioned, the police said. The incident took place in Kishanpur village on Monday when a fight broke out between Shivam and some other students, who jumped on his chest.

Station House Officer of Shikohabad police station Harvindra Mishra said that the body has been sent for a forensic test. District Magistrate Ravi Ranjan, said Basic Education Officer Ashish Kumar Pandey and SDM Shikohabad Shiv Dhyan Pandey have visited the spot to probe the matter.

Further action will be taken after the forensic report is received and questioning of school principal, teachers and students is completed, he said.

