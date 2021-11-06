हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

UP CM lauds healthcare workers, administration as Gorakhpur becomes COVID-19 free

"The number of Corona infected people in the holy land of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Gorakhpur has become zero," said UP CM Yogi Adityanath in a tweet. 

UP CM lauds healthcare workers, administration as Gorakhpur becomes COVID-19 free
File Photo

Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday (November 6, 2021) lauded the efforts of the district administration, healthcare workers and people of Gorakhpur for their contribution in making the district COVID free.

Taking to Twitter, Adityanath announced that Gorakhpur has zero active COVID-19 cases.

"The number of Corona infected people in the holy land of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Gorakhpur has become zero," read Adityanath`s tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

"This achievement is dedicated to the active contribution of the district administration, continuous hard work of the committed healthcare workers and disciplined cooperation of representatives and people of Gorakhpur," further read his tweet.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported five new COVID-19 cases, eight recoveries and one death. The active caseload in the state stands at 91.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar PradeshUP Chief MinisterCM Yogi AdityanathCOVID-19CoronavirusGorakhpur
Next
Story

Sachin Waze sent to police custody till November 13

Must Watch

PT26M25S

Pollution level in Delhi extremely alarming