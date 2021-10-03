UP CM Yogi Adityanath seeks explanation from DMs, district police chiefs for absence from office

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday (October 2, 2021) sought an explanation from 31 DMs and 24 district police chiefs found absent in their offices or public hearing programmes, a senior government official said here.

On the instructions of the chief minister, a reality check was carried out between 10 am and 12 noon on Friday, during which the district magistrates and police chiefs were found absent.

The chief minister, who held a review meeting with senior officials on Saturday, warned that strict action will be taken if such a situation recurs in future.

He also directed the DMs and SPs not to show any laxity.

Stressing that timely disposal of public grievances is one of the priorities of the state government, he issued instructions for speedy and effective disposal of complaints.

While directing officials to reach office on time and ensure public hearing at the scheduled time every day, he said if any laxity or negligence is found at any stage in the disposal of public grievances, they will be punished.

Taking a serious note of the matter, the CM asked an explanation from them, the official said.

The chief minister ordered that they should redress grievances of people from 10 am to 12 noon every day.

