हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

UP CM Yogi Adityanath seeks explanation from DMs, district police chiefs for absence from office

UP CM Yogi Adityanath directed them to redress grievances of people from 10 am to 12 noon every day. UP CM ordered the DMs and SPs not to show any laxity.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath seeks explanation from DMs, district police chiefs for absence from office
File Photo

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday (October 2, 2021) sought an explanation from 31 DMs and 24 district police chiefs found absent in their offices or public hearing programmes, a senior government official said here.

On the instructions of the chief minister, a reality check was carried out between 10 am and 12 noon on Friday, during which the district magistrates and police chiefs were found absent.

The chief minister, who held a review meeting with senior officials on Saturday, warned that strict action will be taken if such a situation recurs in future.

He also directed the DMs and SPs not to show any laxity.

ALSO READ | India records 22,842 new COVID-19 cases, 244 deaths in last 24 hours

Stressing that timely disposal of public grievances is one of the priorities of the state government, he issued instructions for speedy and effective disposal of complaints.

While directing officials to reach office on time and ensure public hearing at the scheduled time every day, he said if any laxity or negligence is found at any stage in the disposal of public grievances, they will be punished.

Taking a serious note of the matter, the CM asked an explanation from them, the official said.

The chief minister ordered that they should redress grievances of people from 10 am to 12 noon every day. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar PradeshYogi AdityanathUP Cheif MinisterUttar Pradesh officialsDistrict Magistrate
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben casts her vote for Gandhinagar civic polls

Must Watch

PT10M40S

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana hold protests