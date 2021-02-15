UP CM Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate Abhyudaya Yojana; Free coaching classes start from Tuesday

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana, a free coaching program meant for students preparing for competitive exams, on Monday.

The program will be held at 10 am at the Chief Minister's residence at 5 Kalidas Marg. On the occasion, Adityanath will interact with students who have registered to take classes under the scheme.

Under the Abhyudaya Scheme, those students who want to prepare for competitive exams such as IAS, IPS, PCS, NDS, CDS, NEET and JEE but are unable to do it because of lack of resources, would be provided free coaching.

The classes in the designated coaching centres begin on Tuesday on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami. Classes will be conducted in both offline and online mode. Students will receive online study material for various courses.

Students who would not be able to attend offline classes can access them online on YouTube or Facebook.

Initially, the coaching will begin at the divisional level. This will be followed by district-level coaching centres.

97,000 registrations in 20 hours

As many as 97,000 candidates have registered within 20 hours of the launch of the online portal. The registration process had begun on February 10, 2021.

Of the total, more than 40,000 are those willing to prepare for civil services. While over 4,000 candidates have applied to get coaching for the NEET entrance test, 2,500 have opted for JEE exam.

A 12-member committee headed by a divisional commissioner will make arrangements for guest lectures, motivational speakers, the supply of study material and other resources.

