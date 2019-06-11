close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

UP constable accuses BJP MP Rekha Verma of slapping, abusing him

Following the complaint by constable Shyam Singh, an FIR was registered against the BJP lawmaker at Mohammadi police station.

UP constable accuses BJP MP Rekha Verma of slapping, abusing him
Pic courtesy: ANI

A constable of the Uttar Pradesh Police has alleged that he was slapped and abused by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rekha Verma, who represents Dhaurahra constituency of Lakhimpur Kheri in Lok Sabha.

Following the complaint by constable Shyam Singh, an FIR was registered against the BJP lawmaker at Mohammadi police station.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the constable said, "She passed insulting remarks at me, slapped me without a reason, and immediately left the spot. I have filed a complaint against her and hope to get justice."

The alleged incident occurred on Sunday when the BJP MP’s car was being escorted by a police vehicle. Constable Shyam Singh, who was a part of the escort party, alleged that the convoy stopped midway where the lawmaker slapped him in front of his colleagues.

The constable also alleged that the Member of Parliament abused him, and even threatened to dismiss him from the police service.

Some reports quoted Rekha Verma as saying that the constable was under the influence of alcohol and hence she was compelled to be rude to him.

Kheri Superintendent of Police Poonam has maintained silence over the issue.

Tags:
Uttar PradeshShyam SinghRekha VermaBJP
Next
Story

6 international, 16 domestic flights diverted from Mumbai due to heavy rains

Must Watch

PT3M48S

India looms over greatest water crisis due to heat wave conditions