NewsIndia
UTTAR PRADESH

UP: Dalit girl students forced to take off uniform in Uttar Pradesh village school; teachers booked, suspended

Two teachers of a primary school have been suspended and FIR lodged against them for allegedly forcing two Dailt girl students to remove their uniforms, scroll down for details

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 08:47 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Two teachers of a primary school have been suspended in UP
  • The incident was reported at a primary school in Hapur district’s Udaipur village on July 11
  • Basic Siksha Adhikari Archana Gupta said the two teachers were suspended five days ago

Trending Photos

UP: Dalit girl students forced to take off uniform in Uttar Pradesh village school; teachers booked, suspended

HAPUR: Two teachers of a primary school have been suspended and FIR lodged against them for allegedly forcing two Dailt girl students to remove their uniforms and give to other two students for clicking pictures. The incident was reported at a primary school in Hapur district’s Udaipur village on July 11, after two teachers, Sunita and Vandana, allegedly asked two Dalit girls to take off their uniforms and gave them to two other girls, who were not in school dress for clicking photos, police said.

ALSO READ: Kerala NEET frisking row, girl students asked to remove innerwear

On a complaint in this regard by the girls’ parents, an FIR was lodged at Kapurpur Police Station under SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act, and IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 166 (public servant disobeying law), and 505 (public mischief), Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sarvesh Mishra said.

Check latest and live updates on CBSE Board results 2022

Basic Siksha Adhikari Archana Gupta said the two teachers were suspended five days ago and a probe has been ordered in the matter by the Block Education officer.

Uttar PradeshHapurteacher suspendeddalit caseCaste CaseUP caseShocking incident

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Indian children are in depression?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of childhood drowning in depression
DNA Video
DNA: Xi Jinping laid 'conditions' for Islam in China
DNA Video
DNA: Gyanvapi Temple -- What can India learn from Spain?
DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Places of Worship Act' a result of Muslim appeasement?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the true history of Aurangzeb?
DNA Video
DNA: Global Warming -- Deadly heat wave hits Europe
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; July 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'