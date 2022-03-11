UP Election Results 2022: Keshav Prasad Maurya, 10 other ministers in Yogi Adityanath govt lose their seats

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Thursday (March 10, 2022) kept its early Holi promise as it became the first party in over 30 years to get re-elected for a second term in Uttar Pradesh.

Riding on the enduring charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's effective implementation of welfare programmes and a ceaseless campaign against mafias and criminals, the saffron party won 255 seats, 53 more than the halfway mark of 202, in the 403-member UP assembly.

However, as many as 11 ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government including Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya failed to win in the 2022 assembly elections.

Keshav Prasad Maurya

Keshav Prasad Maurya lost to the Samajwadi Party's Pallavi Patel by 7,337 votes in the Sirathu seat. Patel is the vice-president of Apna Dal (K), a Samajwadi Party ally.

Suresh Rana

Sugarcane minister Suresh Rana lost the Thana Bhawan seat in Shamli district to the RLD's Ashraf Ali Khan by over 10,000 votes.

Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar

Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar was defeated by Ataur Rehman of the Samajwadi Party on the Baheri seat in Bareilly district by 3,355 votes.

Rajendra Pratap Singh

Rural development minister Rajendra Pratap Singh alias Moti Singh lost the Patti seat in Pratapgarh to the Samajwadi Party's Ram Singh by 22,051 votes.

Chandrika Prasad Upadhyay

Chandrika Prasad Upadhyay, another minister in the Adityanath government, lost to Anil Kumar of the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party in Chitrakoot by 20,876 votes.

Anand Swaroop Shukla

Anand Swaroop Shukla lost the Bariya seat in Ballia district to Samajwadi Party's Jaiprakash Anchal by 12,951 votes. Shukla had last time contested from Ballia seat but was fielded from Bariya seat this time, replacing sitting MLA Surendra Singh.

Upendra Tiwari

State's sports minister Upendra Tiwari lost the Phephna seat in Ballia to Samajwadi Party's Sangram Singh by 19,354 votes.

Ranvendra Singh Dhunni

Ranvendra Singh Dhunni was defeated by Samajwadi Party's Usha Maurya at Hussain Ganj seat in Fatehpur district by 25,181 votes.

Lakhan Singh Rajput

Lakhan Singh Rajput was defeated by Pradeep Kumar Yadav of the Samajwadi Party on the Dibiyapur seat in Auraiya district by 473 votes.

Satish Chandra Dwivedi

State's basic education minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi was defeated by SP candidate and former speaker of the assembly Mata Prasad Pande at Itwa seat in Siddharthnagar district by 1,662 votes.

Sangeeta Balwant

Sangeeta Balwant was defeated by SP's Jai Kishan at the Gazipur seat by 1,692 votes.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV