Narendra Modi

UP Elections 2022: PM Modi, CM Yogi urge voters to vote as polling begins in 61 constituencies

Around 2.24 crore people will decide the fate of 692 candidates.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have urged voters to exercise their franchise as polling for the fifth phase of the state Assembly polls began on Sunday (February 27, 2022) morning. 

The voting started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm in 61 assembly seats across 12 districts of the state.

"Today is the fifth phase of the celebration of democracy in Uttar Pradesh. I request all the voters to exercise their franchise and cast their valuable vote," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Yogi Adityanath asked voters to vote for the "upliftment of the state, for achieving good governance, security and respect, for fear-free, riot-free and crime-free environment".

Around 2.24 crore people will decide the fate of 692 candidates including UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

The districts where polling is being held are Amethi, Raebareli, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda.

With the completion of polling on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh will have voted on 292 of the total 403 seats in the Assembly. The last two phases of the elections will be held on March 3 and 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.

