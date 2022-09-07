UP: Flats allotted on 13th floor of 12-storey building in Lucknow - Read on

Lucknow: Nearly 15 persons, who were allotted flats by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on the 13th floor of a building in the Samajwadi Lohia Enclave, have realised that the building does not have any 13th floor. The apartment building had only 12 floors and this had left the allottees in a lurch. In 2015, LDA had proposed to build a multi-storeyed Samajwadi Lohia Enclave in Para and 2016 allotment was done through a lottery system. Fifteen applicants were allotted flats meant for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) on the 13th floor of the building. The construction started a year later and so far, only nine floors have been constructed.

Also Read: Yogi Adityanath proposes creating UP State Capital near Delhi; Ayodhya as 'Solar City'

However, in March 2021, when several allottees went to the LDA office to check the status of their bookings, they were told that the apartment had only 12 floors. Since then, they have been making rounds of LDA offices for a solution, but to no avail. An allottee said: "I was allotted 1308 flat on the 13th floor. I deposited Rs 3 lakh instalment after selling my village land. But five years later, I was told that the flat allotted to me will not be constructed."

LDA vice-chairman Indramani Tripathi, when contacted, said: "We will soon find a way out. One possible solution is to give these allottees vacant flats in the same building which have not been booked so far."