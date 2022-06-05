हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

UP govt auctions migrant workers' bicycles left behind in lockdown for over Rs 21 lakh

14,600 labourers later returned to Saharanpur and collected their bicycles but 5,400 bicycles lied in open grouds for 2 years and got rusted.

UP govt auctions migrant workers&#039; bicycles left behind in lockdown for over Rs 21 lakh
Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi:  The Saharanpur district administration on Saturday (June 4) auctioned 5,400 bicycles which were left behind by migrant workers when they were rushing to their native places during the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown. A total of ₹21.2 lakh was produced by auction of these bicycles, said Kinshuk Srivastava, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Sadar, as per media reports.

After the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world and countries imposed complete lockdown, nearly 25,000 migrant workers reached Saharanpur on bicycles to return to their native places in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as Saharanpur district is the gateway to Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

When the migrant labourers reached Saharanpur, they were stopped and quarantined in Radha Swami Satsang enclosures and sent to their native places in buses with the administration handing them tokens to collect their bicycles later.

While 14,600 labourers later returned to Saharanpur and collected their bicycles but 5,400 bicycles lied in open grouds for 2 years and got rusted and hence the administration decided to auction the bicycles.

