UP horror: Minor girl strangled to death for refusing marriage proposal

Uttar Pradesh: The victim was found dead on Sunday in a sugar cane field in Hajipur village.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 12:35 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • A 14-year-old girl was allegedly strangled to death
  • The crime was committed by her neighbour
  • He was furious that she rejected his marriage proposal

New Delhi: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly strangled to death by her neighbour whose marriage proposal she had rejected, police said here on Monday.
The accused was identified as Sonu Banjara, they said.

Priyanshi, who was missing from home since Saturday, was found dead in a sugar cane field in Hajipur village on Sunday, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Vinit Jaiswal said a case has been registered against the accused, who has been arrested.

The girl's father in a complaint alleged that the accused was pressurising his daughter for marriage and had also threatened his family.

The body has been sent for the post-mortem, he said.

 

