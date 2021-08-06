UP Lekhpal Recruitment 2021: Check eligibility, other key details here

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will soon release the notification for the recruitment to posts of Chakbandi Lekhpal. The state government is expected to release a total of around 8000 vacancies for the said posts. Interested candidates can submit their online applications as soon as the official notification is released.

Interested candidates should know the important details about the upcoming vacancy, including Eligibility criteria, selection process, and other key details of the examination, on the official website of UPSSSC.

Earlier, the selection process for UP Lekhpal comprised two stages of written test and Interview, but now the interview has been revoked. It will be conducted through a single stage of the written examination consisting of a total of 100 questions.

The written examination will consist of Mathematics, Hindi, GK, and Rural Development & Rural Society.

Notably, the Course on Computer Concepts is mandatory or not will be revealed once the official notification is out.

The UP Lekhpal Application Form 2021 will be available on the UPSSSC's website - upsssc.gov.in. The interested candidates should follow the steps given below to submit their applications.

1. Click on the direct link to apply for UP Lekhpal at upsssc.gov.in

2. Enter the relevant details required to fill the online form

3. Candidates should pay the Application Fee with the given payment mode

4. Upload a copy of the scanned recent photograph and signature using the Testbook Editing Tool to resize the documents

5. After verifying all the details, click 'Submit'

Notably, interested candidates will have to pay the application fees via online modes of payment and take a printout of the "Print Payment Receipt” for future reference.

Those who have passed class 12th with a minimum required percentage of marks can apply for Uttar Pradesh Lekhpal 2021.

