UP Madrasas to provide modern education, introduce NCERT syllabus in 2023

In 2023, the focus of the state Madrasas will be more on `modern` education. "Now Madrasa children will be able to study Computers, Maths, and Science," Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, Madrasa Education Council Chairman said.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 08:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrasas has started preparations to provide modern education along with religious instruction. Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, Madrasa Education Council Chairman on Monday said, "Madrasa children will also study the NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) syllabus this year. Modern education will be given along with religious education."

In the new academic year, the focus of the state Madrasas will be more on `modern` education. Iftikhar Ahmed Javed said, "Now Madrasa children will be able to study Computers, Maths, Science."

"New syllabus of Madrasas will be released in March."Pre-Primary classes such as KG, LKG and UKG studies will start from March," said the Chairman. 

(With agency inputs)

