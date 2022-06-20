NewsIndia
ZOMATO

UP: Man allegedly spits tobacco on Zomato delivery person, brutally assaults him

Zomato delivery boy Vineet Kumar Rawat claimed that he was assaulted by a customer in Lucknow and filed a police complaint.

Last Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 11:28 PM IST
  • A Zomato delivery boy was allegedly assaulted by a customer in Lucknow
  • The man allegedly told the delivery boy that he can't take food touched by a Dalit

Trending Photos

UP: Man allegedly spits tobacco on Zomato delivery person, brutally assaults him

Lucknow: A Zomato delivery boy was allegedly assaulted by a customer in Lucknow, Police said on Monday. A video of the incident of the delivery boy, Vineet Kumar Rawat, went viral on social media. This is the incident of Ashiana police station area of Lucknow where a person named Ajay Singh ordered food from Zomato on the night of June 18, for which Vineet Kumar Rawat had reached to deliver, police informed.

Zomato delivery boy allegedly beaten up fiercely

The delivery boy, Vineet Kumar Rawat, alleged that on Saturday night, as soon as he reached Ajay Singh`s door, he asked him his name, but he was asked to go back saying that he cannot take food touched by a Dalit. When the delivery boy, Vineet, asked the reason, he allegedly spat tobacco on him and gave lewd abuses and when Vineet protested against this, he was beaten up fiercely. Somehow, Vineet Rawat escaped from there after saving his life and informed the police.

Also Read: Man orders coffee from Zomato, gets angry after seeing chicken piece in it

Case registered based on delivery person's complaint

Later, the police registered a case. Till now, the accused has not been arrested. ADCP East Qasim Abidi said, " A case has been registered on the complaint of the delivery boy and he will be arrested soon."

But looking at the whole incident, police sources said that Ajay Singh did not use casteist words because Ajay Singh`s maid is also a Dalit woman and if Ajay had any hatred for Dalits, he would have kept some others also.

Samajwadi Party reacts to incident, takes dig at CM Yogi

"After decades again, the incidents of casteism and mistreatment of Dalits have increased in the BJP government. CM Yogi`s interracial friends not only misbehaved with a Dalit food delivery boy but also played with his self-respect and civil rights and spit on his face. Very embarrassing!," tweeted Samajwadi Party criticising Uttar Pradesh`s BJP government which was later retweeted by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Further investigation is underway. 

Live TV

 

Zomatozomato delivery boyAssaultcasteist slurUttar PradeshUP

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What other options did the government have on 'Agneepath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath Protest -- 'Veto Power' of 140 Crore Indians against reforms
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen next on Agneepath scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Government didn't learn anything from farmers protest?
DNA Video
DNA: Is your brain becoming a slave to mobile?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Trollers will face jail time in Japan, when India will bring such a law?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?