UP: Muslim youths chant Hanuman Chalisa along with Hindu man in Aligarh temple

The Muslim youths were seen chanting the Hanuman Chalisa along with the Hindu man at a temple in Aligarh.

Last Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 09:17 AM IST
  • A video of a Hindu man teaching Muslims about Hanuman Chalisa has gone viral
  • The young man from Aligarh in UP has been identified as Sachin Sharma
  • The incident took place in Hastpur village

New Delhi: A video of a Hindu man teaching Muslims about Hanuman Chalisa has gone viral on social media. The young man from Aligarh in UP has been identified as Sachin Sharma. The incident took place in Hastpur village near the Iglas police station area. The video prompted intense debate and discussion on social media on religion and religious teachings. In the video, a Hindu man with an orange scarf around his neck is seen sitting and holding a Hanuman Chalisa. Around him are Muslim youths who appear to be listening to him. The group is sitting inside a Hanuman temple, it seems. Sachin Sharma has been identified as the District President of All India Hindu Sena in Aligarh. When asked about the video, Sachin Sharma said that he wanted to make other communities aware of Sanatan Dharma.

As quoted by Jansatta, he said, "The lessons I have taught Hanuman Chalisa have been done to make people of other communities aware of Sanatan Dharma."

In relation to the video, Mufti Zahid Ali, a former head of the department of Sunni theology at Aligarh Muslim University and a prominent Muslim religious figure, remarked that reading the Hanuman Chalisa is not problematic. He claimed that while there are no restrictions on it for his Hindu brothers or for those who identify as Muslims, it is unconstitutional to impose it on members of other communities.

(Screenshot from the viral video shared on Twitter)

He said that it was against the law to enforce or forcibly teach the doctrines of any other religion, as stated in the constitution.

