'Remove temple within 10 days, OTHERWISE...': OHH MY GOD! Lord Hanuman gets eviction NOTICE from Railways

Indian Railways has sent a notice to Lord Hanuman stating that a temple has been encroached upon in Dhanbad city of Jharkhand. In the notice, Lord Hanuman was asked to remove the temple and hand over the vacant land to the Railway Section Engineer within 10 days. This notice has been pasted on the wall of the temple located near the West Dam of the city. Directly addressed to Hanuman ji, the notice states that you have illegally occupied railway land. This is a legal offence. If this place is not vacated within 10 days, then legal action will be taken against you. The last line of the notice says to consider it very important.

The railway has sent notices against encroachment to about five dozen people living in Khatik Basti, located near the temple. During this time, the Hanuman temple has also been described as encroachment. The people who got the notice to remove the encroachment say that they have been living here since 1921. They make their living by doing small businesses like selling fruits, fish, vegetables. The railway team has pasted a notice to vacate all the houses of the locality as illegal occupation.

The local people have opposed the railway notice. On Monday and Tuesday, a large number of people gathered near the temple and protested the railway notice.