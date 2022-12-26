UP Nikay Chunav 2022 Latest News: Check date, Allahabad High Court case update, other details of civic elections

UP Nikay Chunav 2022 Latest Update: Amid the blame game between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party of delay in civic elections, the wait is getting longer for the Uttar Pradesh Nikay Chunav or Civic Elections. While the elections were scheduled to be held this year, the court cases have now dragged it towards the next year and the picture will be clear only after the Allahabad High Court's verdict.

The Allahabad High Court's stay on the notification of UP municipal/civic elections continues to delay the polls as the verdict is still awaited. The next hearing in this matter is to be held on December 27. However, according to reports, both sides have submitted their arguments in the case and the court has reserved its decision. It's now believed that the decision of the court may come on December 27 but there is a possibility of further delay.

The Allahabad High Court had stayed the notification of the UP municipal elections on December 12. Now, even if the court verdict comes, the elections may get delayed post-March 2023 as board exams will be held between March and April. Either the election commission may go for elections in early February or after March.

Another issue delaying the polls are PILs filed in the court. According to a report by ABP News, many petitions have been filed in court regarding the civic elections. Since the court is going on a winter vacation post-December 27, if the verdict doesn't announce on that day, then it may come only after the second week of January.

Meanwhile, the BJP has decided that a screening committee will choose candidates for the upcoming municipal elections. According to the PTI, the screening committee is yet to be constituted. There are 762 urban bodies in the state: Seventeen municipal corporations, 200 Nagar Palika Parishads and 545 Nagar Panchayats.