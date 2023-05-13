topStoriesenglish2607332
NewsIndia
UP URBAN LOCAL BODY POLLS

UP Nikay Chunav Results 2023: BJP Wins Jhansi Mayor Seat, Check Complete Municipal Election Winner List

UP Nagar Nikay Chunav Results 2023: The BJP has won the mayor seat from Jhansi and is currently ahead on all 16 mayoral seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 03:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau

UP Nagar Nikay Chunav Results 2023: The counting of votes for the urban local body (ULB) polls in Uttar Pradesh is currently underway. Seventeen mayors will be elected after the results are declared on Saturday with Shahjahanpur getting its first mayor, as the city became a municipal corporation in 2018.

As per the available trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won the mayor seat from Jhansi and is currently ahead on all 16 other mayoral seats -- Meerut, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Agra, Aligarh, Moradabad, Firozabad, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, and Shahjahanpur.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), BJP's Bihari Lal Arya bagged 1,23,503 votes in Jhansi and defeated his nearest rival Arvind Kumar of the Congress by a margin of 83,587 votes. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) came third, while the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) secured the fourth position. The mayor seat of Jhansi was reserved for the Scheduled Caste in the urban local body polls.

BJP candidates have also won the mayoral seats in Saharanpur, Mathura, and Ayodhya.

In Lucknow, BJP's Sushma Kharakwal is currently ahead of Samajwadi Party's Vandana Mishra, while saffron party's Vinod Agarwal is ahead of Bahujan Samaj Party's Raja Mohatsim Ahmed in Mathura.

In Bareilly, BJP's Umesh Gautam is leading over Independent candidate Iqbal Singh Tomar by more than 4,200 votes.

UP Nikay Chunav Results 2023: Complete List Of Winning Mayors

Constituency Party Status
Meerut BJP Lead
Kanpur BJP Lead
Prayagraj BJP Lead
Ayodhya BJP Win
Agra BSP Lead
Aligarh BJP Lead
Saharanpur BJP Win
Moradabad BJP Lead
Firozabad BJP Lead
Mathura BJP Win
Jhansi BJP Win
Lucknow BJP Lead
Gorakhpur BJP Lead
Varanasi BJP Lead
Ghaziabad BJP Lead
Bareilly BJP Lead
Shahjahanpur BJP Lead

Meerut and Aligarh had BSP mayors in 2017, while the BJP ruled the rest of the civic bodies.

Besides elections to 17 posts of mayor, voting was also held to elect 1,401 corporators, 198 chairpersons and 5,260 members of nagar palika parishads, 542 chairpersons of nagar panchayats and 7,104 members of nagar panchayats.

In all, there were as many as 83,378 candidates in the poll fray for 14,522 posts.

