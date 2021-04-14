हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UP panchayat elections 2021

UP panchayat elections 2021: Voting for first phase of polls to be held on April 15 with ballot papers

UP Panchayat elections 2021: More than 3.33 lakh candidates in the fray in over 2.21 lakh seats in the first phase for the posts of Zila panchayat (district council) members, kshetra (block) panchayat members, village panchayat heads, and wards.

UP panchayat elections 2021: Voting for first phase of polls to be held on April 15 with ballot papers
File pic: Zee News

Lucknow: Voting for the first of the four-phase Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections will be held on Thursday (April 15) in 18 districts with ballot papers. Polling will take place from 7 am to 6 pm. The districts that will go to the polls are Ayodhya, Agra, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Allahabad, Bareilly, Bhadohi, Mahoba, Rampur, Raebareli, Shravasti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Saharanpur, Hardoi, and Hathras.

For the post of Zila panchayat members, 11,442 candidates are in the fray from 779 wards, while as many as 81,747 candidates are contesting in 19,313 wards of kshetra panchayats. For the gram panchayat, there are 1,14,142 candidates for 14,789 posts. For gram panchayat wards, there are 1,26,613 candidates for 1,86,583 seats.

More than 3.33 lakh candidates in the fray in over 2.21 lakh seats in the first phase for the posts of Zila panchayat (district council) members, kshetra (block) panchayat members, village panchayat heads, and wards.

 

In view of the coronavirus situation, the State Election Commission (SEC) earlier in March told PTI that not more than five people would be allowed to accompany a candidate during door-to-door campaigning for the panchayat elections.

Additional Election Commissioner Ved Prakash Verma reportedly said a three-member team was formed under the additional district magistrates to ensure the directives issued by the SEC were being followed.

The chief medical officers have been made nodal officers at the district level, and stress has been laid on the COVID-19 prevention.

Apart from the BJP, BSP, Samajwadi Party, and the Congress, the parties like AIMIM, Aam Aadmi Party, and Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad's Azad Samaj Party are also making their debut in the state panchayat polls

The AIMIM will contest polls in alliance with the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, The candidates will, however, contest on 'free symbols' given the Election Commission.

During polling, the voters will have to put up a mask and maintain social distancing. Instructions have also been issued to make circles at a distance of six feet at the polling centres.

The Allahabad High Court had asked the state government to complete the panchayat-election process by May 25. 

BJP MP seeks deferment of Panchayat polls 

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Mohanlalganj, Kaushal Kishore, has asked the state election commission (SEC) to defer the Panchayat elections by a month.

Kaushal Kishore tweeted that instead of conducting elections, saving the lives of people should be of prime concern. He said that thousands are in the grip of disease.

In a tweet, he said, "The crematoriums are flooded with dead bodies," while tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

This comes a day after state minister Brijesh Pathak wrote a letter to senior health officials, underlining the poor state of the health system in the state capital amid a surge in the COVID-19 cases.

(With Agency Inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UP panchayat elections 2021UP Panchayat pollsFirst phase of voting
Next
Story

Rajasthan government postpones Class 10, 12 Board exams due to COVID scare

Must Watch

PT1M45S

COVID-19: First case of theft of Corona vaccine in the country