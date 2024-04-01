Advertisement
UP Police Constable Hails Mukhtar Ansari On Social Media; Department Raises Request With ECI For His Suspension

The final ceremonies for Mukhtar Ansari, the gangster-turned-politician, were peacefully concluded on Saturday, as reported by his brother Afzal Ansari. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 01, 2024, 07:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mukhtar Ansari has been cremated amid the political allegations that he was given poison in prison and his death is not natural despite the autopsy confirming cardiac arrest as the reason behind the gangster's death. However, the Uttar Pradesh police faced an embarrassing situation after a constable openly hailed Ansari on social media platforms while alleging that his death was scripted. 

Reacting to his post, DCP Abhijit R Shankar said that action has been initiated against Constable Fayaz Khan. He said that Khan's social media post was a violation of the Uttar Pradesh Police Social Media policy and Police Officers (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1991.

Khan was posted at Bakshi ka Talab police station in Lucknow. He has been issued marching orders. The DCP further said that since the Model Code of Conduct is in place, the police department has written to the Election Commission of India seeking approval for suspending Khan. The DCP confirmed that the constable had shared the photo on his personal WhatsApp account in solidarity with the deceased mafia don.

The final ceremonies for Mukhtar Ansari, the gangster-turned-politician, were peacefully concluded on Saturday, as reported by his brother Afzal Ansari. Ansari was laid to rest in Mohammadabad, located in the Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh, amidst stringent security measures. "Everything proceeded peacefully," Ansari informed reporters following his participation in the last rites. "A large crowd had gathered to pay their respects. However, there were some issues due to overcrowding," he added. Ansari's body was transported to his residence in Ghazipur on Friday night under heavy police presence following a postmortem examination.

