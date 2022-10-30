UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for over 530 posts TOMORROW at uppbpb.gov.in- Steps to apply here
The online application process started today i.e., October 01, 2022. The last date to apply for UP Police constable is October 31, 2022. Candidates must note that no application will be accepted after the end of deadline.
- The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 534 posts
- Candidates who have passed Class 12 board or equivalent exam apply for these posts
- The online application process started on October 01, 2022
Trending Photos
UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) will close the application process for direct recruitment as Police Constables under Sports quota tomorrow, October 31. Candidates who want to apply can do so by visiting the official website uppbpb.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 534 posts, of which 335 are for male and 199 are for female candidates. The online application process started on October 01, 2022. The last date to apply for UP Police constable is October 31, 2022. Candidates must note that no application will be accepted after the end of deadline.
UP Police Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply here
Step 1: Visit the official UP Police Recruitment (UPPRPB) website at uppbpb.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to apply for UP Police Constable 2022
Step 3: Fill up the application form
Step 4: Upload required documents like photo, signature and certificates
Step 5: Pay the application fee
Step 6: Submit the application and note down the application registration number
Step 7. Take a printout of form for future use
Candidates who have passed Class 12 board or equivalent examination can apply for these posts. They should have the required educational qualification as on the last date of application. Candidates who have appeared in the exam but results are awaited, and candidates who are appearing for the exam are not eligible for these posts.
Live Tv
More Stories