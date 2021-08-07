हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

UP Polls: BJP to hold more than 100 programmes over next six months

The birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh co-founder Deendayal Upadhyay will be celebrated on September 25.

UP Polls: BJP to hold more than 100 programmes over next six months

Lucknow: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP will hold more than 100 programmes as a part of a campaign to mobilise the masses and party workers and strengthen the party organisation.

The programmes will start on August 9 during a meeting of Zila panchayat and block panchayat chairmen here and continue till January 26, UP BJP's general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal said on Saturday (August 7).

"In the coming six months, different programmes and campaigns will be held for youth, women and farmers. A plan for organising big programmes is also being prepared," he said.

There will be mass mobilisation, the party will reach out to voters, meet beneficiaries of government schemes, hold village 'chaupals' and 'kisan chaupals', he added.

"The August Kranti Diwas is commemorated on August 9. Zila panchayat chairmen and block panchayat chairmen will prepare a plan and pay tributes to freedom fighters and those who laid down their lives for the freedom of the nation. The statues of freedom fighters and martyrs located in different blocks in a zila panchayat will be cleaned, washed and garlanded. This will continue till August 15," Bansal said.

From August 10 to August 20, the meeting of the 403 assembly constituencies of UP will be held, he said.

Bansal said a 'Booth Vijay Abhiyaan' (campaign to win booths) will be launched on August 23.

"Under the 'Booth Vijay Abhiyaan', meetings of booth 'samitis' will be held and verification of the booth 'samitis' will also be done from August 23 to September 7," he said.

The birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh co-founder Deendayal Upadhyay will be celebrated on September 25, he added.

"Around 100-125 programmes will be held and they will continue till January 26," Bansal said.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are due early next year.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar PradeshUttar Pradesh assembly polls2021 UP Assembly pollsBJPAugust Kranti DiwasZila PanchayatBooth Vijay AbhiyaanBharatiya Jana SanghSunil Bansal
Next
Story

Brahmins have always supported BJP, will continue to do so, says UP minister Anand Swaroop Shukla

Must Watch

PT7M53S

COVID-19: Emergency use of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine approved