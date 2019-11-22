UP records highest number of maternal deaths at 12,340, Bihar at 4,900, MP at 3,740

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh witnessed the highest number of maternal deaths at 12,340 in 2015-2017 (mid-year 2016) followed by Bihar which recorded 4,900 maternal deaths and Madhya Pradesh at 3,740 maternal deaths, according to the Sample Registration System Bulletin-2016 released on Friday.

The lowest number of maternal deaths were recorded in Uttarakhand at 170 in 2015-2017 (mid-year 2016), followed by Kerala at 210 and Telangana at 490 in 2015-2017.

According to the SRS bulletin released by the Office of the Registrar General recently, India has marked a significant decline of 26.9 per cent reduction in Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) since the year 2013.

The decline in MMR has been from 77 to 72 per 100,000 live births among southern states and in the other states, from 93 to 90, it stated.

The ratio has declined from 167 in 2011-2013 to 130 in 2014-2016 and to 122 in 2015-17, registering a 6.15 per cent reduction since the last survey figures of 2014-2016, according to the special bulletin of the Office of the Registrar General. While releasing the report, the Office of the Registrar General had said that it was "heartening to see" that the decline in the ratio has been most significant in empowered action group (EAG) states and Assam from 188 to 175."

While 2,100 maternal deaths were reported in Assam in 2011-2013, the number significantly declined with 1,660 deaths being recorded in Assam. Uttar Pradesh has also seen a significant decline in maternal deaths from 16,000 to 12,340.

Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) is defined as the number of maternal deaths per 100, 000 live births due to causes related to pregnancy or within 42 days of termination of pregnancy, regardless of the site or duration of pregnancy.

UNICEF India has credited the promising decline in maternal deaths to key government interventions such as the Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme which encompasses free maternity services for women and children, a nationwide scale-up of emergency referral systems and maternal death audits, and improvements in the governance and management of health services at all levels.