topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
UTTAR PRADESH CRIME

UP Shocker: Minor raped by neighbour, mother thrashed by accused's family in Bareilly village

An FIR has been registered against the accused people and the girl has been sent for a medical examination, Kumar said.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 10:38 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

UP Shocker: Minor raped by neighbour, mother thrashed by accused's family in Bareilly village

Bareilly: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and her mother was thrashed by the accused's family members in a village here, police said on Thursday. The incident happened in area under Deoraniya Kotwali police station on Wednesday, they said. The minor was alone when her 42-year-old neighbour barged into her house and raped her, Inspector Indra Kumar said citing the complaint of the victim's mother.

The accused also threatened to kill the victim and fled from the spot, he said, adding when the minor's family returned in the evening, she told them about the incident. Following this, when the minor's mother went to the accused's house to confront him, his wife and daughter thrashed her with sticks and threatened to kill her if she reports the matter.

An FIR has been registered against the accused people and the girl has been sent for a medical examination, Kumar said. Further investigations and efforts to nab the accused on, he said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'old' China be able to compete with 'young' India?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 18, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?