UP Shocker: Minor raped by neighbour, mother thrashed by accused's family in Bareilly village

Bareilly: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and her mother was thrashed by the accused's family members in a village here, police said on Thursday. The incident happened in area under Deoraniya Kotwali police station on Wednesday, they said. The minor was alone when her 42-year-old neighbour barged into her house and raped her, Inspector Indra Kumar said citing the complaint of the victim's mother.

The accused also threatened to kill the victim and fled from the spot, he said, adding when the minor's family returned in the evening, she told them about the incident. Following this, when the minor's mother went to the accused's house to confront him, his wife and daughter thrashed her with sticks and threatened to kill her if she reports the matter.

An FIR has been registered against the accused people and the girl has been sent for a medical examination, Kumar said. Further investigations and efforts to nab the accused on, he said.