NewsIndia
UTTAR PRADESH

UP violence: Man brutally SMASHED with a brick over parking row; incident caught on camera

A man was beaten to death with a brick over car parking dispute in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 05:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • In Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, a man was beaten with a brick
  • This happened after a dispute over car parking
  • Varun, a resident of Jawli village dies

New Delhi: According to police, a 35-year-old man was killed by a brick after a dispute over parking opposite a hotel in Ghaziabad. Varun, a resident of Jawli village in the Teela Mor area, has been identified as the victim. He is the son of a retired assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police. Varun had gone to a roadside eatery for dinner on Tuesday night and parked his car near another car, the door of which could not be opened. This sparked an argument, after which Varun was brutally beaten with a brick.

Varun was severely injured and was rushed to GTB Hospital for treatment, where he died, according to ASP (Second) Gyanendra Singh. An FIR has been filed against unknown assailants based on the victim's father's complaint. Five police teams have been assigned to track down the murderers.

(With PTI inputs)

