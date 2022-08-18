UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited online application for the Executive Assistant posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 416 Executive Assistant posts. Interested candidates can apply for the post at uppcl.org. The online application process for the UPPCL Executive Assistant Recruitment 2022 will commence from tomorrow, 19 August 2022 onwards. The last date for submitting the application will be 12 September 2022 on upenergy.in.

UPPCL Recruitment 2022 Important dates

Application begin date- 19 August 2022

Application last date- 12 September 2022

Vacancy Details UPPCL Executive Assistant Recruitment 2022:

Executive Assistan- 416

UPPCL Executive Assistant Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Bachelor’s in any Discipline from any recognized University or Equivalent.

Minimum Computer Typewriting Speed in Hindi 30 Words Per Minute.

UPPCL Executive Assistant Recruitment 2022: Here is how to apply

Candidates can apply online with the official website www.uppcl.org

click the Tab“Apply Online Against Advt No 09/VSA/2022 EA” For the Post of Executive Assistant.

The last date for submitting the application will be 12 September 2022 on upenergy.in.

Selection Process for UPPCL Executive Assistant Recruitment 2022:

Selection will be based on the performance of candidates in the Computer-Based Test and Skill Test. Computer-Based Test will consists of 04 Parts comprises 180 Objective-Type Multiple Choice Questions. The total marks for the same will be 180 and there will be a Negative Marking of 0.25 against each Incorrect / Wrong Answer.