UPPSC recruitment 2021: Check details, apply for 564 vacant positions at upsssc.gov.in

New Delhi: Online applications for the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) have opened for suitable candidates for the Combined State Agriculture Services Exam 2020. As many as 564 vacant positions have been made available for interested candidates for which they can apply through UPPSC's official website- upsssc.gov.in till January 29, 2021.

The candidates should know that the prelim exams will take place at various centers across the state for the Combined State Agriculture Services Main (Written) Examination, 2020. The candidates will be finally selected on the basis of marks obtained in the Main exam and interview.

The candidates will come to know about the date and centre of examination by means of their e-admit card, which will be issued by the UPPSC.

The UPPSC has notified 564 vacancies through the Combined State Agriculture Services Exam 2020 in the pay scale of Rs 44,900-1,42,400.

On the basis of the prelims result, as many 13 times candidates to the number of vacant posts will be declared successful for the main exam. Later two times candidates to the number of vacancies shall be called for the interview, according to UPPSC notification.

The candidates should follow the steps given below to apply for UPPSC Lecturers recruitment 2020:

1. They should first visit UPPSC website--uppsc.up.nic.in

2. Candidates should click on ‘All Notifications/Advertisements’ on the homepage and select the first one (Agriculture Services Exam)

3. Now read the ‘User Instructions’ and the recruitment advertisement carefully

4. Candidates can click on ‘Apply’, complete the basic candidate registration process and take the printout of the registration slip

5. Candidates should now pay the prescribed application fee and take the print of the payment receipt

6. Click on ‘Proceed for final submission of application form’, fill in the necessary details, upload the required documents and submit

7. The candidates should take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Age limit: The candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years on July 1, 2020. The upper age limit is relaxable by five years for reserved category applicants. The minimum age for candidates is 21 years and the maximum age is at 40 years.

Notably, interested candidates should read the recruitment details on the official website- upsssc.gov.in prior to fulfilling their application process.