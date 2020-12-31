UPPSC recruitment 2021: Check notification, apply for 564 vacancies; know more

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of 564 vacancies.

UPPSC has released a notification for 564 vacancies under Combined State Agriculture Service Exam 2020. Interested candidates can visit the official website so as to apply and get more information.

The minimum age for candidates is 21 years and maximum age is at 40 years.

The age relaxation of 5 years is given to reserved category candidates.

The pay scale is of Rs 44,900- 1,42,400.

The examination will take place in three phases. Prelims, Mains (written exam) and Interview. The candidates who successfully pass the preliminary exam will only be attending the mains exam.

The mains will be a written examination. The candidates will be selected on the basis of their total marks in interview and in mains exam.

The important dates and admit cards will be allotted by the UPPSC in the upcoming time.