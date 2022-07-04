UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will close the online applications for 55 mines inspector posts from today July 4, 2022. Interested candidates can submit the applications on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 vacancies for the post of mines inspector. UPPSC will conduct a preliminary exam and a main exam for selection of candidates.

UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years on July 1, 2022.

UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

Three years Diploma in Mining Engineering from an Institution recognized by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Unreserved/EWS/OBC category candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 125, whereas Rs 65 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman. The fee for Handicapped candidates is Rs 25.

UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Here are the steps to apply for the post

- Visit UPPSC’s official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

- On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR ADVT.NO.A-4/E-1/2022,DIRECTORATE OF GEOLOGY AND MINING, U.P. / MINES INSPECTOR EXAMINATION-2022”

- Click on “Apply” button

- Register, fill in the required details and pay the fee

- Submit the form and take a printout

UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

UPPSC will conduct a preliminary exam, followed by the Main exam for selection of candidates.

The date and venue for the Main examination shall be informed by the Commission later on through e-Admit cards.