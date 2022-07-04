NewsIndia
UPPSC

UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Hurry Up! Last date to apply for mines inspector posts at uppsc.up.nic.in- check details here

UPPSC will close the online applications for 55 mines inspector posts from today July 4, 2022, interested candidates can submit the applications on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 05:21 PM IST
  • UPPSC to close the online applications for 55 mines inspector posts from today July 4, 2022
  • Minimum age to apply for UPPSC is 21 years
  • The date and venue for the Main examination shall be informed by the Commission through e-Admit cards

UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will close the online applications for 55 mines inspector posts from today July 4, 2022. Interested candidates can submit the applications on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 vacancies for the post of mines inspector. UPPSC will conduct a preliminary exam and a main exam for selection of candidates.

UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years on July 1, 2022.

UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

Three years Diploma in Mining Engineering from an Institution recognized by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Unreserved/EWS/OBC category candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 125, whereas Rs 65 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman. The fee for Handicapped candidates is Rs 25.

UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Here are the steps to apply for the post

- Visit UPPSC’s official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

- On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR ADVT.NO.A-4/E-1/2022,DIRECTORATE OF GEOLOGY AND MINING, U.P. / MINES INSPECTOR EXAMINATION-2022”

- Click on “Apply” button

- Register, fill in the required details and pay the fee

- Submit the form and take a printout

UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

UPPSC will conduct a preliminary exam, followed by the Main exam for selection of candidates.

The date and venue for the Main examination shall be informed by the Commission later on through e-Admit cards.

UPPSCUPPSC 2022UPPSC Recruitment 2022UPPSC Vacancy 2022uppsc.up.nic.inGovernment jobsUttar PradeshUttar pradesh service commission jobsUPPSC Mines Inspector Recruitment 2022

