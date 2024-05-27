You must have heard that thieves these days have turned tech-savvy. But a recent case from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh has shocked the people. In this case, a techy turned out to be the main accused. The Hathras police arrested a gang of motorcycle thieves who were responsible for dozens of thefts. After a week-long operation, the police have arrested eight inter-district thieves and recovered a total of 37 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

The modus operandi of the thieves was quite different as they not only used to change the number plates but also the chassis numbers, thus making the identification of the stolen vehicle tough. They then used to sell the vehicle at a good price. What is shocking is that one of the accused, who has been arrested, is an engineer.

Those arrested have already several cases registered against their names. The thieves, including an engineer, were caught by the Sadar Kotwali police station and the Special Operations Group (SOG) team. One of the arrested, Aniket or Ankush is B. Tech in mechanical engineering graduate. Ankush used to flee to Mumbai after each theft. He is involved in the transport business and has 36 criminal cases against him. He has been to prison multiple times earlier as well.

"Sadabad police station arrested three inter-district notorious vehicle thieves along with 15 stolen motorcycles. The arresting police team was given a cash reward of Rs 25,000 by the Superintendent of Police, Hathras," said the police department.

Superintendent of Police, Nipun Agarwal, led the operations against the motorcycle theft gang. On May 20, the Sarsni police station and SOG team apprehended three cunning inter-district vehicle thieves and recovered several stolen bikes from their possession.

The police launched a second operation on May 25 in collaboration with the Sadar Kotwali police station and the SOG team. This led to the arrest of two more inter-district vehicle thieves and another 15 stolen motorcycles were recovered from them. The police team also seized one kilogram of narcotics from them. The third operation in the series took place on May 26 when the Sadabad police station arrested three more inter-district vehicle thieves and recovered 15 stolen motorcycles.