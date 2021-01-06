हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

UP's Nirbhaya horror: One accused arrested, SHO transferred

In the latest development to the Badaun gang-rape case, one of the three accused has been arrested by Uttar Pradesh police.

UP&#039;s Nirbhaya horror: One accused arrested, SHO transferred
Image used for representational purpose

Badaun: In the latest development to the Badaun gang-rape case, one of the three accused has been arrested by Uttar Pradesh police.

The SSP of Badaun Sankalp Sharma said, "In the case of the death of a 50-year-old woman under suspicious circumstances, an accused has been arrested and a has been case registered against him under Sections 302 and 376D of the Indian Penal Code."

Also, the Station house officer (SHO) has been suspended, reported ANI.

The brutal gang-rape incident, which reminds of Delhi's Nirbhaya gang-rape case— took place at a village in the Ughaiti police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district

According to the post-mortem report, the woman was gang-raped. An iron rod was inserted into the woman's private parts, the woman's lung was punctured and several ribs and leg was broken. 

The woman's body was left outside her house on Sunday night by the accused at around 12 midnight, police said. The woman succumbed to her injuries that night. 

The police had registered a case against three people, Mahant Baba Satyanarayana, his disciple Vedram and driver Jaspal, at the behest of the victim's family.  

The police have registered a case and have formed four teams to catch the remaining two perpetrators who are absconding.

