Nirbhaya horror revisited: Rod inserted in private parts and ribs broken, woman gang-raped in UP's Badaun

Badaun: In a case reminscent of the brutal Nirbhaya gang-rape case in Delhi, a case of gang-rape and assault of a middle-aged woman has been reported from Uttar Pradesh's Badaun.

According to the post-mortem report, an iron rod was inserted into the woman's private parts, it was also found that the woman's lung was punctured, several ribs and leg broken.

The incident took place in Mewali village on Sunday evening in Ughaiti police station area of Uttar Pradesh.

A panel of three doctors, including a woman doctor, performed the post-mortem. As per the report, the woman had serious wounds in her private part and there was severe blood loss. The report suggests she was hit by something heavy.

Badaun SSP Sankalp Sharma rushed to the site and formed a four-team to arrest the accused. The police have registered a murder case against three people in the matter on the behest of the victim's family.

The police are on the lookout for the accused Mahant Baba Satyanarayana, his disciple Vedram and driver Jaspal.

According to reports the woman had visited a temple in a nearby village on Sunday evening and had not returned. The accused left the woman's body outside her house on Sunday night at around 12 midnight.

The woman succumbed to her injuries that night.

Live TV