UP's Nirbhaya horror: Priyanka Gandhi slams CM Yogi Adityanath, raises women's safety issue

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi slammed the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath raising issues of police negligence and women's safety in the aftermath of the brutal Nirbhaya-like Badaun gang-rape case.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader wrote in Hindi: "In Badaun, the police did not listen to the complainant, he (police officer) did not even visit the incident scene. The UP government has not shown a strong reslove towards women's safety issue."

Comparing the issue with Hathras case, Priyanka said, "In Hathras, the government did not listen to the complainant in the beginning, infact the government tried to protect its officers and muzzled the voice of people."

While, Randeep Surjewala termed the incident, "Gruesome, heinous, and a shame on humanity."

Surjewala wrote: "When will the Adityanath government wake up? How many more Nirbhaya-like cases will take place."

Meanwhile, taking cognisance of the alleged gang-rape case in UP, the Chairperson of National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma said, "One NCW member is going to the spot to investigate the matter, to meet the family and the police and take an exact stock of the situation."

Badaun gang-rape and murder case

A woman's body was found outside her house in bloody condition on Sunday past midnight. As per the victims family, she had gone to a temple and had not returned.

The police has registered a case against three people, Mahant Baba Satyanarayana, his disciple Vedram and driver Jaspal, two of the accused have been held.

The SSP of Badaun Sankalp Sharma said, "In the case of the death of a 50-year-old woman under suspicious circumstances, an accused has been arrested and a has been case registered against him under Sections 302 and 376D of the Indian Penal Code."

Also, the Station house officer (SHO) has been suspended, reported ANI.

The incident, which reminds of Delhi's Nirbhaya gang-rape case— took place at a village in the Ughaiti police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district.

The woman had been gang-raped, an iron rod was inserted into her private parts, her lung was punctured and several ribs and leg was broken.

She succumbed to her injuries that night. A post-mortem report conducted on Tuesday confirmed the brutal crime.

The police formed four teams to catch the perpetrators, one is still absconding.