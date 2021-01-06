हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

UP's Nirbhaya horror: Priyanka Gandhi slams CM Yogi Adityanath, raises women's safety issue

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi slammed the Uttar Pradesh government and raised issues of police negligence and women's safety.

UP&#039;s Nirbhaya horror: Priyanka Gandhi slams CM Yogi Adityanath, raises women&#039;s safety issue
File photo

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi slammed the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath raising issues of police negligence and women's safety in the aftermath of the brutal Nirbhaya-like Badaun gang-rape case. 

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader wrote in Hindi: "In Badaun, the police did not listen to the complainant, he (police officer) did not even visit the incident scene. The UP government has not shown a strong reslove towards women's safety issue."

Comparing the issue with Hathras case, Priyanka said, "In Hathras, the government did not listen to the complainant in the beginning, infact the government tried to protect its officers and muzzled the voice of people."

While, Randeep Surjewala termed the incident, "Gruesome, heinous, and a shame on humanity."

Surjewala wrote: "When will the Adityanath government wake up? How many more Nirbhaya-like cases will take place." 

Meanwhile, taking cognisance of the alleged gang-rape case in UP, the Chairperson of National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma said, "One NCW member is going to the spot to investigate the matter, to meet the family and the police and take an exact stock of the situation." 

 

Badaun gang-rape and murder case

 

A woman's body was found outside her house in bloody condition on Sunday past midnight. As per the victims family, she had gone to a temple and had not returned.

The police has registered a case against three people, Mahant Baba Satyanarayana, his disciple Vedram and driver Jaspal, two of the accused have been held

The SSP of Badaun Sankalp Sharma said, "In the case of the death of a 50-year-old woman under suspicious circumstances, an accused has been arrested and a has been case registered against him under Sections 302 and 376D of the Indian Penal Code."

Also, the Station house officer (SHO) has been suspended, reported ANI.

The incident, which reminds of Delhi's Nirbhaya gang-rape case— took place at a village in the Ughaiti police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district.

The woman had been gang-raped, an iron rod was inserted into her private parts, her lung was punctured and several ribs and leg was broken.

She succumbed to her injuries that night. A post-mortem report conducted on Tuesday confirmed the brutal crime. 

The police formed four teams to catch the perpetrators, one is still absconding.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar PradeshNirbhaya gang rape case
Next
Story

Modi government gets into action over bird flu threat, takes this big step
  • 1,03,74,932Confirmed
  • 1,50,114Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M56S

Over 100 tourists stranded in Solang-Manali highway