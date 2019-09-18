close

Chandrayaan-2

UP's Rajnikant won't land unless ISRO 'recovers' Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander

The man climbed New Yamuna Bridge in Prayagraj with the Indian flag and refused to get down unless ISRO manages to 'recover' Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander.

Image Courtesy: ISRO

Prayagraj: A video doing the rounds on social media since Tuesday shows a man standing on a pillar of New Yamuna Bridge in Prayagraj. He climbed with the Indian flag and refused to get down unless ISRO manages to 'recover' Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander.

The man has been identified as Rajnikant. Although he claims to be a namesake of the Tamil superstar, his action-packed drama did not quite manage to achieve the impossible.

Vikram is still believed to be out there, somewhere on the lunar surface.

The man has been identified as a native of Manda in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, according to a report. He climbed up on Monday night.

It's been 11 days now to the ISRO's prestigious moon mission. The space research organisation lost contact with Vikram Lander of Chandrayaan-2 due to a snag that developed after the operation went off smoothly all along.

Tags:
Chandrayaan-2Chandrayaan-2 Vikram LanderISROVikram lander
