UP's Rajnikant won't land unless ISRO 'recovers' Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander

Prayagraj: A video doing the rounds on social media since Tuesday shows a man standing on a pillar of New Yamuna Bridge in Prayagraj. He climbed with the Indian flag and refused to get down unless ISRO manages to 'recover' Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander.

The man has been identified as Rajnikant. Although he claims to be a namesake of the Tamil superstar, his action-packed drama did not quite manage to achieve the impossible.

Vikram is still believed to be out there, somewhere on the lunar surface.

Live TV

The man has been identified as a native of Manda in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, according to a report. He climbed up on Monday night.

It's been 11 days now to the ISRO's prestigious moon mission. The space research organisation lost contact with Vikram Lander of Chandrayaan-2 due to a snag that developed after the operation went off smoothly all along.