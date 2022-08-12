UPSC CDS 2 Result 2021 for OTA declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check here
UPSC CDS 2021 Results for OTA are now available at upsc.gov.in, scroll down for direct link.
UPSC CDS II Results 2021: The Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC CDS 2 Result 2021 for OTA. Candidates can check their Combined Defence Service examination result on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.
A total of 214 candidates have qualified the CDS examination and will get admission to the (i) *Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 116th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (for Men) and (ii) ^Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 30th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, commencing in October, 2022.
Steps to check UPSC CDS 2 Result 2021 for OTA
- Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.
- Click on UPSC CDS 2 Result 2021 for OTA link available on the home page.
- Download the PDF file will opened in a new tab
- Check your name in the result list
