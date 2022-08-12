UPSC CDS II Results 2021: The Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC CDS 2 Result 2021 for OTA. Candidates can check their Combined Defence Service examination result on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

A total of 214 candidates have qualified the CDS examination and will get admission to the (i) *Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 116th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (for Men) and (ii) ^Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 30th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, commencing in October, 2022.

Steps to check UPSC CDS 2 Result 2021 for OTA