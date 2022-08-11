Jaipur: Around one crore school students across Rajasthan will attempt to set a "world record" by singing patriotic songs on August 12 under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign, an education department official said on Thursday. With the aim of inculcating feelings of patriotism, all government and non-government schools of the state will organise an event on August 12 at 10.15 am in which students will sing patriotic songs, Additional Chief Secretary, School Education Department, Pawan Kumar Goyal said.

He said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is likely to attend the state-level event from the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. At the district level, the in-charge ministers concerned will be chief guests at the programmes. He claimed about one crore school students are proposed to participate in the programme, which is likely to set a world record.

Goyal said district-level programmes will be organised at those places in the district where Independence Day programmes have been organized. At the block-level, the event will be organised at stadium or sports grounds and the school-level programmes will be organised on the school premises.