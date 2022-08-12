JEE Advance 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conclude the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Advanced 2022 registration today at 8pm. Interested and eligible candidates apply for JEE Advanced 2022 through the official website -- jeeadv.nic.in.

Earlier the last date for JEE Advanced 2022 registration was August 11, however IIT Bombay took on Twitter to inform us about the extension of the application date till August 12.

"The JEE (ADV) registration deadline is extended till 8:00 PM IST, 12th Aug, 2022. This is the FINAL deadline, and students MUST UPLOAD their documents and exam city centre choices at https://jeeadv.nic.in by 8:00 PM today," tweeted IIT Bombay.

JEE Advanced Application Fee

SC, ST, PwD and Female candidates have to pay Rs 1,400 as a registration fee.

All other candidates have to pay Rs 2,800 as a registration fee.

Steps to register for JEE Advanced 2022

Visit the official site of JEE Advanced 2022 jeeadv.nic.in.

Login using JEE Main 2022 registration number and password.

Fill out the application form and upload the required documents

Pay the JEE advanced registration fee.

Submit the application form and download it.

Over 2.6 lakh candidates qualified for the JEE Advanced 2022 exam that is scheduled to be conducted on August 28, 2022 in two shifts. JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Cards will be available from August 23.