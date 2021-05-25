हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UPSC

UPSC recruitment: Final result of CDS Examination (I) 2020 declared, check here

The UPSC selected 147 candidates on the basis of the written exam and interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.  

UPSC recruitment: Final result of CDS Examination (I) 2020 declared, check here
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday (May 24, 2021) declared the final result of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2020. 

The UPSC selected 147 candidates on the basis of the written exam and interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence. However, marks of the candidates will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on the Commission's website for 30 days.
  
It selected 96 candidates for admission to the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for the 113th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) and 51 candidates for Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 27th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course.

The UPSC said that the list of 113th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) also includes the names of the candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy,  Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s). 

Click here for results:

Candidates can also obtain information regarding results by accessing to UPSC website http://www.upsc.gov.in.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UPSCUPSC recruitmentCDS exams
Next
Story

Cyclone Yaas to intensify into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm in next few hours, says IMD

Must Watch

PT10M41S

DNA: Know your rights if a govt officer misbehaves with you