UPSC recruitment: Final result of CDS Examination (I) 2020 declared, check here

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday (May 24, 2021) declared the final result of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2020.

The UPSC selected 147 candidates on the basis of the written exam and interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence. However, marks of the candidates will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on the Commission's website for 30 days.



It selected 96 candidates for admission to the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for the 113th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) and 51 candidates for Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 27th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course.

The UPSC said that the list of 113th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) also includes the names of the candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s).

Candidates can also obtain information regarding results by accessing to UPSC website http://www.upsc.gov.in.