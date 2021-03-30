UPSSSC recruitment 2021: One Time Registration begins for vacant posts

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited online application forms from eligible interested candidates for the state's upcoming vacant positions through One Time Registration (OTR) 2021. Aspirants are advised to upload their educational qualification records at the time of one-time registration. Once their details are uploaded, they need not upload their records again.

Prospective candidates can complete the registration process online by visiting the official website-http://upsssc.gov.in/, where it starting from March 27.

Earlier, the candidates used to fill in their basic information and details and upload their educational qualification records every time to apply for various examinations to be conducted and advertised in the future. But this has been under this new provision.

One-time registration will now be mandatory for the first time to apply for any preliminary or main exams to be conducted by the UPSSSC for upcoming vacant posts.

The candidates can register them without paying any fee. After the OTR, they need not apply again for any preliminary or main examination conducted by the Commission.

After one time registration, the candidates will have to submit the prescribed fees for the examination by selecting the examination on the website of the Commission.

Notably, after registering with the UPSSSC, the candidates will be relieved from filing their initial information repeatedly for a future recruitment drive in future.

The candidates, therefore, must provide their all information at the time of registration. The verification will also be done through mobile numbers and email.

After uploading complete information such as profile details, qualification details, experience details, the candidates will have to upload their latest photos and signatures.

For more information related to the OTR, the candidates should visit UPSSSC's official website.